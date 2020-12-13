Trump, Pence, other top officials to be offered COVID-19 vaccine: source By

© . U.S. President Trump hosts Serbia’s President Vucic and Kosovo’s Prime Minister Hoti at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other top U.S. officials will be offered the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, according to a source familiar with the plans.
Essential personnel at the White House and certain officials in all three branches of government were to be vaccinated within the next 10 days, said the source.
