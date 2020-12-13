This week’s top stories: AirPods Max officially announced, Apple Fitness+ launch date, more

In this week’s top stories: Apple officially announces AirPods Max, Apple Fitness+ gets a release date, Apple surveys iPhone 12 users, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories.

AirPods Max

Apple this week officially announced its new AirPods Max, bringing a higher-end over-ear headphone option to the AirPods lineup. The AirPods Max feature a stainless steel design and they come in at $549 — but they’re already back ordered until into 2021.

AirPods Max up to 20 hours of high-fidelity audio, talk time, or movie playback with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled. There is also support for head detection, so AirPods Max can intelligently detect when they are placed on a user’s head and pause playback when removed.

You can learn more about AirPods Max in our full coverage right here.

Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ will launch to the public on December 14, Apple announced this week. Apple Fitness+ will cost $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. It is also included in the Apple One Premier bundle for $30 per month.

Apple Fitness+ will be located inside the Fitness app on the iPhone, running iOS 14. You can also get the workouts on the Apple Watch, and Apple is also launching a Fitness app for the Apple TV. For the initial launch, Apple Fitness+ is available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand.

Apple Silicon rumors

A new report from Bloomberg this week described that Apple is working on successors to the M1 with up to 20 CPU cores, made up of 16 high performance and 4-efficiency cores. In 2021, the company is expected to roll out ARM versions of the higher-end MacBook Pro, “both entry-level and high-end iMac desktops”. An ARM Mac Pro is scheduled to follow in 2022.

Find more details in our full coverage.

Holiday buying guides

Finally, we continue to offer holiday gift guides and buying guides at . So far we’ve offered detailed advice on Apple Watch gifts, AirPods vs AirPods Pro, and more.

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from . Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

