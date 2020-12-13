Tayshia Adams’ Season Might End Without Proposal, According to Chris Harrison

Instagram

‘She is falling in love. These men are in love, but are they all willing to go where she wants this to go?’ the host of the long-running ABC dating competition show spills in a new interview.

Fans of “The Bachelorette” might need to prepare themselves. Host Chris Harrison appeared to share a hint at how Tayshia Adams‘ season will end, and that is not something that fans who hope for a happy ending might want to hear.

During his interview with Us Weekly, Chris shared, “You see that in the previews she’s in the dress and there’s a couple of close calls.” He went on hinting, “Look, she is falling in love. These men are in love, but are they all willing to go where she wants this to go? Are they willing to take that last step? And maybe those previews show you, it’s not gonna end well.”

“In my mind, I don’t think you can go wrong,” Chris added. Naming the suitors in the current season 16 of the long-running ABC dating competition show, the host continued, “These guys, whether it’s Ivan, Riley, Brendan, Zac, Ben, these are good dudes. These are really good guys. And I even told Tayshia towards the end, I said, ‘You can’t make a wrong decision. You just need to make the right decision for you, who fits in your life, where do you see your life going?’ And this is where it starts to align. When you have those long conversations, ‘Do you want to get married? Where are we going to live?’ ”

That aside, Tayshia’s stint on “The Bachelorette” caused tension between her and her ex-husband Josh Bourelle. During an interview on “Reality Steve” podcast on Thursday, December 10, Josh criticized his ex for using their divorce as her sob story.

“I figured we had a mutual respect that we wanted the best for each other after the divorce,” he said. “Now, her going out and saying that I cheated on her and that was the reason for our divorce on national TV, I felt like kind of crossed the line on that a little bit because I feel like she was using that as her sob story to make her look better and it was hurtful to me because it wasn’t just me that heard about that.”

Josh claimed that he didn’t mind when Tayshia addressed their failed marriage on TV when she appeared in Colton Underwood‘s season of “The Bachelor“. “When that first happened, I said, ‘Well, okay, I guess it’s fine for her to say it one time,’ but now it just continues to happen,” shared Josh, before adding that it started to hurt his reputation.

Later in the interview, he also called out Tayshia for accusing him of cheating on her. “I mean, it’s kind of hypocritical in a way because you’re calling me a cheater, yet you’re dating 25 different guys at the same time or whatever,” he reasoned. “It’s been a tough situation for me and I’m kind of over it at this point.”