Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition finalised

The draw for the combined ten-team Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competition has been finalised, with 25 regular season matches set to be played out across a blockbuster inaugural tournament in 2021.

Following on from the Super Rugby AU season, the five Australian sides will take on their New Zealand rivals in a home and away format, reigniting rivalries as the Trans-Tasman partnership takes off in a historic new direction.

The addition of a Super Round, not unlike the NRL’s Magic Round which sees every team play in one central location over the one weekend, will take place in Round 3.

The competition will kick off on 14 May 2021, with Queensland Reds taking on the Highlanders in Dunedin before the Waratahs take on the Hurricanes in the opening match on Australian shores.

“The confirmation of the draw is another step in the right direction for our game and it’s exciting to see all the pieces come together,” Rugby Australia Interim Chief Executive, Rob Clarke said.

“It’s a brand-new competition which will generate renewed excitement and re-ignite many historic rivalries.

“The Super Round is a fantastic and innovative addition; we will shortly be launching a host selection process and I have no doubt it will become one of the hottest tickets in town.

“I’d again like to thank Mark Robinson and his team at New Zealand Rugby for working so closely with us and I can’t wait to see it kick off in 2021.”

All 26 matches in the tournament will be live and on-demand, ad-free, as part of a new add-on sports package which will become available on Stan in 2021.

A selected match during each week of the tournament will also be simulcast live free-to-air on the Nine Network.

After the completion of the regular season, the two top-placed teams on the combined competition table will play out in a winner takes all final which will be played on Saturday the 19th June.

2021 Super Rugby Trans-Tasman draw

Round One

Highlanders v Queensland Reds, Friday 14 May, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 5:05pm

NSW Waratahs v Hurricanes, Friday 14 May, TBC, 7:45pm

Crusaders v Brumbies, Saturday 15 May, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, 5:05pm

Melbourne Rebels v Blues, Saturday 15 May, AAMI Park, Melbourne, 7:45pm

Western Force v Chiefs, Saturday 15 May, HBF Park, Perth, 9:55pm

Round Two

Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels, Friday 21 May, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:05pm

Western Force v Highlanders, Friday 21 May, HBF Park, Perth, 7:45pm

Blues v NSW Waratahs, Saturday 22 May, Eden Park, Auckland, 2:35pm

Chiefs v Brumbies, Saturday 22 May, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, 5:05pm

Queensland Reds v Crusaders, Saturday 22 May, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 7:45pm

Round Three – Super Round^

Brumbies v Blues

Hurricanes v Western Force

Melbourne Rebels v Highlanders

Queensland Reds v Chiefs

NSW Waratahs v Crusaders

Round Four

Crusaders v Western Force, Friday 4 June, Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch, 5:05pm

Queensland Reds v Blues, Friday 4 June, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, 7:45pm

Chiefs v Melbourne Rebels, Saturday 5 June, FMG Stadium, Hamilton, 2:35pm

Highlanders v NSW Waratahs, Saturday 5 June, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, 5:05pm

Brumbies v Hurricanes, Saturday 5 June, GIO Stadium, Canberra, 7:45pm

Round Five

Hurricanes v Queensland Reds, Friday 11 June, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5:05pm

Brumbies v Highlanders, Friday 11 June, GIO Stadium, Canberra, 7:45pm

Melbourne Rebels v Crusaders, Saturday 12 June, AAMI Park, Melbourne, 2:35pm

Blues v Western Force, Saturday 12 June, Eden Park, Auckland, 5:05pm

NSW Waratahs v Chiefs, Saturday 12 June, TBC, 7:45pm

Final

Saturday 19 June 2021