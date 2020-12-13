Steve Kerr on Steph Curry return: ‘A sight for sore eyes’

For the first time in a long time, the Golden State Warriors took the floor with All-Star point guard Steph Curry on Saturday.

With Curry’s help, the Warriors edged the Denver Nuggets 107-105 in preseason action. The 32-year-old notched 10 points in his first game since March, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr couldn’t help but applaud the six-time All-Star, who spent most of the 2019-20 campaign recovering from a broken hand. Kerr said, according to ESPN’s Nick Friedell:

“It’s always just great to see him out on the floor. And I think he looks really good physically, that’s the main thing. He worked so hard in the offseason and he’s in great shape. And now it’s just a matter of getting his timing and his rhythm down, but he’s definitely a sight for sore eyes.”

While Curry’s return was promising, he’s going to have to get used to playing around a mostly new supporting cast that includes No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins, among others.

It’s going to be especially difficult for Curry to generate a connection with the team’s new additions without Klay Thompson, who will miss the season after tearing his Achilles. However, the two-time MVP has seen a lot of turnover since making his Warriors debut in 2009, and he still has put up impressive numbers.

In 11 seasons with Golden State, Curry is averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from deep. If he can replicate the success he’s found in the past, the Warriors should have a solid season.