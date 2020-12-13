Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t missed a game this season. However, the knee injury he suffered during Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys is becoming a greater cause for concern within the Pittsburgh Steelers organization.

The Steelers don’t have to disclose Roethlisberger’s knee issue if he fully participates in practice, which he has all week in preparation to face the Buffalo Bills. However, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports the Steelers have “serious concern” about Roethlisberger’s knee.

In particular, the 38-year-old’s knee might be limiting his mobility.

“It’s been bothering him for weeks and sources say it’s not getting any better, an issue in practices and in games,” La Canfora writes.

Given Roethlisberger’s limited mobility, the Steelers are reportedly concerned their offensive schemes are becoming too predictable, La Canfora adds. With center Maurkice Pouncey and running back James Conner set to return, the Steelers should be able to shake things up on offense in the final weeks of the 2020 campaign.

With their previously perfect record now contaminated with a loss, Pittsburgh is hoping to get back in the win column against Buffalo on “Sunday Night Football.”