Sources: state sponsored hackers stole information from the US Treasury and Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (Christopher Bing/Reuters)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Christopher Bing / Reuters:

Sources: state sponsored hackers stole information from the US Treasury and Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A sophisticated hacking group backed by a foreign government stole information from the U.S. Treasury Department …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR