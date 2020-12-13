Sources: state sponsored hackers stole information from the US Treasury and Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (Christopher Bing/Reuters)

Christopher Bing / Reuters:
Sources: state sponsored hackers stole information from the US Treasury and Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration — WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A sophisticated hacking group backed by a foreign government stole information from the U.S. Treasury Department …
