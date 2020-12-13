Sources: state-backed Russian hacking group APT29, or Cozy Bear, is behind the hacks of US Treasury, NTIA, and FireEye (Ellen Nakashima/Washington Post)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Ellen Nakashima / Washington Post:

Sources: state-backed Russian hacking group APT29, or Cozy Bear, is behind the hacks of US Treasury, NTIA, and FireEye  —  The Russian government hackers who breached a top cybersecurity firm are behind a global espionage campaign that also compromised the Treasury and Commerce departments …

