Home Technology Sources: Apple TV+ was making Scraper, a show about Gawker Media, with...

Sources: Apple TV+ was making Scraper, a show about Gawker Media, with several episodes written, then Tim Cook sent an email about it and the project was killed (Ben Smith/New York Times)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Ben Smith / New York Times:

Sources: Apple TV+ was making Scraper, a show about Gawker Media, with several episodes written, then Tim Cook sent an email about it and the project was killed  —  Big tech companies now exert huge influence over what stories get told.  The message is clear: Be careful who you offend.

RELATED ARTICLES

©