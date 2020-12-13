Sources: Apple TV+ was making Scraper, a show about Gawker Media, with several episodes written, then Tim Cook sent an email about it and the project was killed (Ben Smith/New York Times)

Ben Smith / New York Times:
Sources: Apple TV+ was making Scraper, a show about Gawker Media, with several episodes written, then Tim Cook sent an email about it and the project was killed — Big tech companies now exert huge influence over what stories get told. The message is clear: Be careful who you offend.
