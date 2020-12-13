Source: EA has ignited a bidding war for Codemasters, topping Take-Two Interactive's &pound;725M offer that was agreed upon last month for the British game developer (Mark Kleinman/Sky News)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Mark Kleinman / Sky News:

Source: EA has ignited a bidding war for Codemasters, topping Take-Two Interactive’s £725M offer that was agreed upon last month for the British game developer  —  The $40bn US-based games giant EA has ignited a bidding war for Britain’s Codemasters, Sky News understands.  —  Created with Sketch.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR