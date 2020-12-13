Mark Kleinman / Sky News:
Source: EA has ignited a bidding war for Codemasters, topping Take-Two Interactive’s £725M offer that was agreed upon last month for the British game developer — The $40bn US-based games giant EA has ignited a bidding war for Britain’s Codemasters, Sky News understands. — Created with Sketch.
