Sia Said Shia LaBeouf Conned Her Into An “Adulterous” Relationship

“I, I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia.”
On Friday, FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against ex Shia LaBeouf for physical and emotional abuse, and for knowingly infecting her with a sexually-transmitted disease.
The couple reportedly dated from mid-2018 until June 2019.
“What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life,” FKA Twigs told The New York Times.
She also opened up about her relationship with Shia on Instagram: “It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. It was hard for me to process too — during and after. I never thought something like this would happen to me.”
Shia responded to FKA Twigs via the New York Times, saying, “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those [I’ve] hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”
Since the news of these allegations broke, singer Sia has also come forward. On Twitter, she shared her experience with Shia. “I, I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” she wrote.
“I believe he’s very sick, and have compassion for him AND his victims,” she continued.
“Just know — if you love yourself, stay safe, stay away.”
“Also, I love you FKA Twigs,” she added in a separate tweet.
Shia has not responded to Sia’s allegations, but we will update you if he does.
