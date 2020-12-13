Sia Said Shia LaBeouf Conned Her Into An “Adulterous” Relationship

Shia responded to FKA Twigs via the New York Times, saying, “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those [I’ve] hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”



