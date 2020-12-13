Sia Comes Out as Another Victim of Shia LaBeouf as She Supports FKA twigs Following Lawsuit

WENN

The ‘Chandelier’ hitmaker claims she too has been ‘hurt emotionally’ by ‘pathological liar’ Shia LaBeouf as she sends love to the ‘Magdalene’ singer after the latter sues the ‘Honey Boy’ star.

Sia has offered up her support to FKA twigs as she sues Shia LaBeouf for “relentless abuse,” revealing the actor “conned” her into an adulterous romance.

Singer and performance artist FKA Twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, filed suit against Shia on 11 December (20), claiming he was abusive towards her throughout their relationship, and now the “Chandelier” singer is chiming in with her experiences with the “Honey Boy” star.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” Sia tweeted over the weekend, including a link to The New York Times report about Barnett’s lawsuit.

“I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself – stay safe, stay away.”

Sia, who recruited LaBeouf for her 2015 video “Elastic Heart”, added, “Also I love you @fkatwigs. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

Twigs responded on Sunday, tweeting, “I’m sorry @Sia this reinforces why I had to publicly share my experience. We need to support each other… Love you back @Sia you’re an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity (sic).”

Shia has released a statement about FKA Twigs’ lawsuit, writing, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel… I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

He also insisted, “Many of these allegations are not true,” adding he is currently in therapy and “committed to doing what I need to do to recover.”

“I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way,” he says.

Barnett has also accused her ex-boyfriend of assault, sexual battery, and infliction of emotional distress during their months-long romance, which began in late 2018.

In the lawsuit, obtained by the New York Times, Twigs described one attack on Valentine’s Day 2019 when the “Transformers” star was driving recklessly, and reportedly threatened to purposefully crash the car, in which she was a passenger, if she didn’t declare her love for him. Twigs climbed out of the vehicle when LaBeouf eventually pulled over at a gas station, but he is accused of following her and slamming her against the car, and screaming in her face before forcing her to get back in.

She is suing for undisclosed damages, but insists the lawsuit isn’t about money. “I’d like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency,” she told the New York Times.