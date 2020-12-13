Shraddha posts the sweetest throwback pictures to wish her parents on their wedding anniversary

Shraddha Kapoor loves to be active on social media and connect with her followers and fans. The actress often posts cute clicks of herself, behind-the-scenes stills from her work life and some intense workout videos. Today the actress has taken to her social media account to wish her parents wedding anniversary with the sweetest message.



Shraddha Kapoor shared two throwback clicks. In one of the pictures, we see her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure from their younger days posing together. In another click we see a tiny tot Shraddha Kapoor posing with her parents and brother Siddhant Kapoor from a family vacation. The actress captioned the picture saying, ‘Happy Anniversary Mommy & Bappu.’ Now that’s cute indeed and we love how the actress has taken us down the memory lane with these clicks.







On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film. The actress will soon begin shooting for it. She will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in it for the first time. Shraddha Kapoor has not announced any other projects but we’re sure that this actress who’s loved immensely by the masses will have something exciting in her kitty which she will reveal soon.