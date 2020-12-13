Shia LaBeouf Gave FKA Twigs Herpes; Put Makeup On D**k To Hide Symptoms

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

The drama between Shia LaBeouf and his ex girlfriend FKA Twigs is getting a lot more scandalous. Last week, she sued the actor – alleging sexual assault and that he gave her an STD.

