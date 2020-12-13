Shawn Mendes’ ‘Wonder’ Marks His Fourth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart

This week’s chart also sees five holiday albums charting in the Top 10 which is the first since 2013, while Bad Bunny’s history-making album ‘El Ultimo Tour del Mundo’ falls one spot.

Shawn Mendes‘ new album “Wonder” debuts atop the Billboard 200 chart. The new set, which was released by Island Records on December 4, earns 89,000 equivalent album units in the tracking week ending December 3, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Of the sum, 54,000 are in album sales while SEA units comprise 34,000 that equals to 46.92 million on-demand streams of the album’s songs. Meanwhile, about 1,000 are in the form of TEA units. “Wonder” marks the Canadian singer’s fourth album to debut at No. 1, joining “Handwritten”, “Illuminate” and his self-titled third studio album which was dropped on June 9, 2018.

Trailing behind “Wonder” is last week’s leader Bad Bunny‘s history-making album “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo”. It dips one spot to No. 2 after earning 57,000 equivalent album units. Following it up at No. 3 is Ariana Grande‘s “Positions” which ascends to No. 3 with just over 55,000 equivalent album units earned.

Occupying No. 4 is Michael Buble‘s “Christmas”, rising from No. 6 to No. 4 after earning 55,000 equivalent album units. Michael’s album isn’t the only holiday albums in the Top 10 this week as it joins Carrie Underwood‘s “My Gift” that soars from No. 9 to No. 5 with 53,000 equivalent album units, Nat King Cole‘s “The Christmas Song” that takes the No. 7 with 42,000 equivalent album units, and Pentatonix‘s “The Best of Pentatonix Christmas” that occupies No. 8. The group’s album returns to the Top 10 after earning 39,000 equivalent album units, while Mariah Carey‘s “Merry Christmas” rounds out the Top 10 with 38,000 units earned.

This is the first time for five holiday albums to chart in the Top 10 in seven years. Back in 2013, Kelly Clarkson‘s “Wrapped in Red” took the No. 3 spot while The Robertsons‘ “Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas” was at No. 5. Pentatonix’s “PTXmas (EP)” was at No. 7, Michael’s “Christmas” was at No. 8 and Mary J. Blige‘s “A Mary Christmas” closed out the Top 10.

Back to this week’s chart, Pop Smoke‘s “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” is among the remaining non-Christmas album. The posthumous album dips from No. 5 to No. 6 with 47,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion‘s debut album “Good News” falls from No. 7 to No. 9 after earning just over 39,000 equivalent album units.

Top Ten Billboard 200:

“Wonder” – Shawn Mendes (89,000 units) “El Ultimo Tour del Mundo” – Bad Bunny (57,000 units) “Positions” – Ariana Grande (just over 55,000 units) “Christmas” – Michael Buble (55,000 units) “My Gift” – Carrie Underwood (53,000 units) “Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon” – Pop Smoke (47,000 units) “The Christmas Song” – Nat King Cole) (42,000 units) “The Best of Pentatonix Christmas” – Pentatonix (just over 39,000 units) “Good News” – Megan Thee Stallion (39,000 units) “Merry Christmas” – Mariah Carey (38,000 units)