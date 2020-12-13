Shawarma connoisseurs serve up perfect recipe for Bitcoin adoption By Cointelegraph

Shawarma connoisseurs serve up perfect recipe for Bitcoin adoption
A Canadian restaurant chain known for serving shawarma, hummus, and other Middle Eastern delicacies has dropped some serious truth bombs about why (BTC) is a better store of value than gold.
In a series of tweets, Ontario-based Tahini’s Restaurants explained why Bitcoin — and not gold — is the best way to preserve one’s wealth.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.