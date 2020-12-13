Shah Rukh Khan’s golden gesture for COVID-19 patients in Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan and his noble gestures are known to all. This year during these uncertain times due to the pandemic, the actor made sure he can help as many people as he can in the best way possible. He had donated 20,000 N-95 masks in Kerala in November and earlier too he had donated 2,000 PPE kits in Chhattisgarh for the health workers who are working round the clock.



Recently Shah Rukh Khan donated 500 Remdedivir injections for the Covid-19 positive patients in Delhi. This golden move by King Khan is surely touching and no wonder even the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had to tweet about this deed on social media. The health Minister tweeted saying, “We are extremely thankful to Sh. @iamsrk and @MeerFoundation for donating 500 Remdesivir injections at a time when it was needed the most. We are much obliged for the support extended by you during the time of crisis.”





Shah Rukh Khan soon replied to him and with his sheer humble words he said, “Thank you @SatyendarJain ji for the appreciation towards @MeerFoundation. This crisis will be overcome only if we continue to maintain a united front. My team and I are available to help in the future as well. Thank you to your team for all their service.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has finally started shooting for his next film – Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.