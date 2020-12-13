Schoolgirl, 11, shows video of tiny B,B space where asylum seeker family have lived for six months

A young schoolgirl has revealed the horrors of homelessness in a clip showing the tiny space her family have been forced to live in.

Aya, 11, used her phone to film the cramped hotel room she has lived in for six months.

She shares the tight conditions with mum Emal, little brothers Awab, eight, and six-year-old Abdulrahman. Big brother Ahmed, 14, has a separate single room next door.

The family fled from wartorn Sudan to build a better life in Britain. They pushed the beds together so they can use it not just to sleep but to eat, study, talk and play.

The family, whose identity has been protected, were renting a flat but their landlord told them they would have to leave as he was planning to sell, Birmingham Live reports.







(Image: Birmingham Live)



Six months on and the family are still crammed in the hotel room as they wait for something to free up on the social housing list. Aya’s 15-second video shows how the room has no desk, wardrobe or space to do anything other than sleep.

She said: “It’s not terrible but it’s not good. I have no privacy at all. I never miss any school. I am paranoid that I will be late, so I sometimes get an earlier bus so I get there early.

“We just want a house really. This hotel is not terrible, it is just the room is so small and we can’t do much together. We like to play together, we like to play games together, we would really like our own rooms for privacy and stuff. We manage to play some silly games but it’s not the same.

“We normally like cooking together but we can’t do that in the hotel. I can’t study properly, there is no desk so we sit on the floor or the bed. Sometimes that is really hard. It makes us sad. I sometimes really need my own space and privacy.”







(Image: Birmingham Live)



Aya said her mum was struggling.

She added: “It’s hard for her, my brothers like to jump around and are noisy, she can’t have a quiet space, and they make the place messy because they are young and don’t really know how to behave in a small place.

“They want to move out, they don’t like to live here. Every day my little brother says to my mum, when can he have his own room?”

They have an en-suite bathroom where there is a shower and sink that doubles as a kitchen one as they also wash their dishes in it. Aya’s video opens in the doorway of the shared room in Birmingham and pans along one wall, a shelf piled high with food, utensils and belongings that spill out from underneath.

She said her school friends know she is living in a hotel. She added:“They don’t like to visit much, there are no opportunities to do much here, that is all. With coronavirus it is restricted anyway.

“Sometimes I didn’t fully understand the work so needed a teacher to explain it, so I much prefer to be in school. We have access to the internet in the hotel but we have to pay for it, we get a bundle, they have a rule to make you pay for it.









“It is difficult. There is no space to do my homework, and it’s hard to focus because of that. We are grateful for the council’s help but we all just really want somewhere to call home.”

Mum Elam said: “It is very difficult. There is just one kitchen and many families, so at 5pm or soon after the children come home but there is no space in the kitchen. Sometimes we have no choice, we have to get food from outside and it is not healthy or good for us.”

Councillor Sharon Thompson, cabinet member for homes and neighbourhoods at Birmingham City Council, said: “First and foremost, we are working to prevent homelessness wherever possible.

“In 2020, pressures brought about by Covid-19 have meant that we have seen more and more families approaching us due to changing financial and personal circumstances.

“While this has unfortunately meant that we have had to place some people in B,amp;B accommodation, we have worked hard to ensure that everyone is placed in decent housing and we are looking to prioritise families so that children can continue in their schools and grow up in as much of a stable environment as possible.”