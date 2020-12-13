Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.01% By .com

Matilda Coleman
Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.01%

.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the gained 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati Stationeries Co (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 4.90 points to trade at 53.90 at the close. Meanwhile, United Cooperative Assurance Co (SE:) added 9.93% or 1.46 points to end at 16.16 and Saudi vitrified clay pipes co. (SE:) was up 9.90% or 7.60 points to 84.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al Samaani Factory Metal Industries Co CJSC (SE:), which fell 9.94% or 27.00 points to trade at 244.60 at the close. Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SE:) declined 7.98% or 6.20 points to end at 71.50 and Allied Cooperative Insurance Group SJSC (SE:) was down 5.26% or 3.00 points to 54.00.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 110 to 85 and 8 ended unchanged.

Shares in Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati Stationeries Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 10.00% or 4.90 to 53.90. Shares in United Cooperative Assurance Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 9.93% or 1.46 to 16.16. Shares in Saudi vitrified clay pipes co. (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 9.90% or 7.60 to 84.40.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 0.49% or 0.23 to $46.55 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 0.54% or 0.27 to hit $49.98 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.34% or 6.30 to trade at $1843.70 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.18% to 4.5434, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7509.

The US Dollar Index Futures was unchanged 0.00% at 90.924.

