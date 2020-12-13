Santas gather in Pristina’s main square to raise money for those hit by coronavirus pandemic

People in Kosovo gathered on Sunday in central Pristina to hold the annual Santa Claus mini-marathon and raise money to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kosovo’s capital has been holding the “Run Santa Claus” mini-marathon for the last five years to support people in need.

This year, participants did not run across Pristina; instead, they gathered in Zahir Pajaziti Square selling Santa Claus costumes for charity.

Jusuf Islami, the organiser of the event, said this year many will run virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, all wearing costumes.

Islami said the aim was to “bring joy and harmony,” particularly to everyone who has been left isolated because of the pandemic.