Salt Lake City Housewives’s Mary Blasts Her Church: ‘Give Me More Tithes’!

Mary Cosby from the Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City is coming under fire, after someone leaked audio, and social media reports are saying that the audio was taken from one of her Church sermons, has learned.

In the audio, you can hear a female preacher – who sounds like Mary – preaching to a church congregation. And the sermon is “shocking” to say the least. was not able to confirm whether it is Mary in the audio, and if it was – the context of the audio.

The video has the female pastor lambasting her congregation – calling them “poor” for not giving her more in tithes. The pastor told the congregation, “You’re poor and I don’t like being around poor people.”

Listen:

Mary Cosby was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was primarily raised by her mom, Rozie Cazares.

After her grandmother, Rosemary Cosby died in 1997, Mary took over the family business–churches, restaurants, and more. She did that by marrying her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr.

Before joining Real Housewives of Salt Lake City as a cast-member, Mary Cosby handled everyday operations at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church. She still the First Lady and evangelist of Faith Temple as of this writing.

Prior to Mary, her grandmother Rosemary Cosby was the evangelist of the Faith Temple.