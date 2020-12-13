Saints ‘won’t rush’ Drew Brees back for Chiefs game?

Taysom Hill has played pretty well for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees went down with multiple injuries. He’ll start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and apparently, he could take the field again during Week 15.

The Saints “are in no rush” to bring Brees back for the team’s showdown with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. There’s currently no timetable for the veteran quarterback to make his return to the field.

Schefter adds that New Orleans wants to see Brees “make a full recovery, be able to throw without any limitations and have complete range of motion before they consider reinserting him into the starting lineup.”

The Saints placed Brees on injured reserve on Nov. 20 with 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung. He has missed the last three games, but Hill has won each contest, completing 71.6 percent of his passes for 629 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. He also has 176 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

It’s not necessarily surprising that the Saints don’t want to rush Brees back — they have no reason to. With a win on Sunday against the Eagles or a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Saints will clinch the NFC South title.

New Orleans could opt to keep him out until the final game of the season, but it seems like Brees could return against the Vikings during Week 16 in order to ramp up action before the postseason.