Ryan Reynolds’s Mom And Chris Hemsworth Funny Insults

“Chris Hemsworth is everyone’s least favorite Australian.”
Well, he recently roped his mom, Tammy, into his latest round of trash talking! In a video posted to Twitter, she said, “He’s asked me to read something about a friend of his. Normally, I would not talk to my friends like this, but he insisted.”
“Chris Hemsworth is everyone’s least favorite Australian. And as reminder, Hugh Jackman still exists. Chris is a no-good asshat who looks like a bodybuilder fucked a platypus.”
After lots of expletives, she apologized. “I am so sorry for my son, Ryan, Chris. You know, it’s my fault. I brought him up wrong.”
Then, she added another diss! “I loved you in Wonder Woman!” she said. “It was the best.”
Well, Chris Hemsworth responded with a video of his own! In it, he pretended the guy next to him was his father. Chris kept reminding his “dad” of mean things he’d said about Ryan, but his friend hilariously kept disagreeing.
“Hey, Ryan Reynolds, what’s up man? I saw that you got your mum to trash talk me, say some horrible things about me. So I got my dad here to say a few things about you,” Chris said.
“What are you talking about?” his friend asked. “All the things we discussed,” Chris reminded him. “You hate him. He’s a dickhead. You said the worst actor, the least favorite Canadian in the whole world. You said you hate Aviation Gin because it’s disgusting.”
“It’s my favorite drink,” his friend corrected.
“Green Lantern, what’d you say about that?” Chris asked. His friend exclaimed, “Best movie ever!”
“It’s not the best movie ever,” Chris disagreed. “Even if you like him, it’s not the best movie.”
LOL! What a fun way to raise awareness. You’re doing the Lord’s work, fellas.
You can watch Chris Hemsworth’s full video below.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!