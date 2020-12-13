Report: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy’s job is safe

Mike McCarthy’s first season with the Dallas Cowboys has been nearly a complete disaster, but it will not be his last.

The Cowboys are 3-9 heading into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said on “Sunday NFL Countdown” that they are not considering firing their head coach. McCarthy will return in 2021 no matter what happens over the final four games of the season.

It was always unlikely that Jerry Jones would fire McCarthy after one season. The Cowboys consistently underachieved with Jason Garrett as their head coach, but he lasted seasons. There was consistent talk over Garrett’s final few years in Dallas that he was on the hot seat.

Of course, McCarthy was also dealt a tough hand in his first year on the job. Dallas’ defense has been horrendous all season, but its offense was clicking prior to Dak Prescott suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

The Cowboys are in danger of entering the NFL record books for a very embarrassing reason. That’s not what they envisioned when they hired McCarthy, but not giving him another shot would be unfair.