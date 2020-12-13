Regina Hall’s Birthday Song For Her 50th Birthday

Getting older never looked so good.
Regina Hall just turned 50. Yes, you read that right. The woman is half a century old, but she looks damn good!
To celebrate the milestone, the actor wrote an original birthday song. Let me tell you, it is a BOP.
She even made a music video for it! So let’s all admire her creativity and lyrics together:
“A bitch is old today. I passed half my life expectancy.”
“A bitch is old today, but I been told I still got good pussy.”
“So shout out to all my old bitches.”
“And shout out to all my young bitches.”
“Shout out to all my pretty bitches.”
“And shout out to all my not-so-pretty bitches.”
“A bitch is old today, and I’m shouting hoo-ha-hooray!”
“A bitch is old today, but I made it here gratefully.”
YES to all of this! Regina is beautiful and blessed, and she knows it. It’s so refreshing to see a woman in Hollywood own and celebrate her age.
Happy 50th birthday, Regina! I hope you keep on killin’ it for another 50 years!!
You can watch the full music video ahead:
