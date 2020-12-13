Regina Hall’s Birthday Song For Her 50th Birthday

Getting older never looked so good.

Regina Hall just turned 50. Yes, you read that right. The woman is half a century old, but she looks damn good!


John Shearer / Getty Images

She does not age! What is your secret, Regina???

To celebrate the milestone, the actor wrote an original birthday song. Let me tell you, it is a BOP.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images

She even made a music video for it! So let’s all admire her creativity and lyrics together:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“A bitch is old today. I passed half my life expectancy.”

“A bitch is old today, but I been told I still got good pussy.”

“So shout out to all my old bitches.”


Regina Hall/ instagram.com

If this is what old looks like, sign me up!

“And shout out to all my young bitches.”


Regina Hall/ instagram.com

Notice how she’s not hating on the younger girls? That’s a boss move.

“Shout out to all my pretty bitches.”

“And shout out to all my not-so-pretty bitches.”

“A bitch is old today, and I’m shouting hoo-ha-hooray!”


Regina Hall/ instagram.com

Living your best life on a trampoline = #goals.

“A bitch is old today, but I made it here gratefully.”


Regina Hall/ instagram.com

Love that she ends her song with gratitude.

YES to all of this! Regina is beautiful and blessed, and she knows it. It’s so refreshing to see a woman in Hollywood own and celebrate her age.


Disney-ABC Domestic Television

Happy 50th birthday, Regina! I hope you keep on killin’ it for another 50 years!!


George Pimentel / Getty Images

You can watch the full music video ahead:

