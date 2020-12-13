Ranveer Singh Gets Excited As Fans Celebrate 10 Years In The Industry

Last week, Ranveer Singh completed 10 years in the industry, as his debut film, Band Baaja Baaraat, completed a decade. The actor who won the Best Debut (Male) award for his film 10 years ago, went on to demonstrate his credibility as an actor and his box office power went on to give several memorable performances in films such as Ram Leela, Lootera, Bajirao Mastani. , Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Us and has won several Filmfare Awards as well for their excellent performances.



Today the actor shared a video on his social networks where he takes time to see a clip made by his fans where they dance to a special song called Ranveer wala song. In the clip, his fans dance to the beat of the song that praises the actor, his dance moves and his unbeatable swag. What really moves us is that at the end of the video Ranveer Singh gets emotional and has tears of joy. He even says that he has the best fans and is extremely moved by this special gesture from his fans. Well, the actor is loved by all and his versatile acting has made even the industry swoon for him, so this love and adulation he truly deserves.



Ranveer Singh has a packed diary for the next several months and a lot will be seen on the big screen once normalcy is properly returned to our lives. It has Kabir Khan’s ’83 where he plays Kapil Dev. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, where he plays a double role for the first time. He has YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar awaiting his release. He could start filming for Karan Johar next, in the middle of next year and then he’ll team up with Zoya Akhtar again, where he could play a feared gangster.