Raiders’ Josh Jacobs has fantasy owners confused about Week 14 status

Josh Jacobs used the flip-the-bird emoji toward his fantasy fantasy owners on Instagram on Sunday, but to some extent, he was actually doing them a favor. Or was he?

The Raiders listed Jacobs as active for their Week 14 game against the Colts, but he posted on Instagram shortly after the active/inactive announcement that he wouldn’t be playing Sunday. On a follow-up message, he wrote “(Oh well) fantasy owners” with the flip-off emoji.

It’s not clear whether Jacobs missed the memo that he’s active or if the Raiders simply don’t have enough healthy players to do anything but keep Jacobs active. Fantasy owners counting on Jacobs should probably remove him from their lineups, but at least he let them know before his game started. Further confusing matters, though, beat writers at the game have tweeted that Jacobs is going through pregame matters as usual. Maybe Jacobs was playing a joke on his fantasy owners?

An ankle injury held Jacobs out of action in Week 13, with backup Devontae Booker taking over the major work in the Las Vegas backfield. Jon Gruden was “not confident” early in Week 14 that Jacobs would play, and he was listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Theo Riddick was also active with Jacobs out in Week 13, but he’s inactive in Week 14, possibly necessitating the Jacobs activation. Jacobs’ Instagram story certainly suggests he’ll just be an emergency running back. Booker received 16 carries for 50 yards in Jacobs’ absence a week ago.

This situation had the potential to play out like Kansas City’s backfield in Week 13, when Clyde Edwards-Helaire was active despite being questionable with an illness but then wasn’t involved at all. That Sunday Night Football narrative could’ve impacted who made and missed the fantasy playoffs in countless leagues.

Jacobs probably expected to hear hate for not playing in Week 14 and included that message for fantasy owners to tell them he doesn’t care about their teams. But by giving them a heads up, Jacobs actually might’ve saved some fantasy football weeks (unless it was all a lie).