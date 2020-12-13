R&B Singer Ashanti Gets COVID; Versuz w/ Keyshia Cole Postponed A Week!

R&B singer Ashanti has come down with Covid-19, and so the verzuz battle between her and Keyshia Cole, scheduled for last night has been postponed.

ASHANTI IS CURRENTLY DATING RAPPER Flo Rida

The pair were set to face off Saturday night (Dec. 12). Ashanti, who says she’s feeling well, first indicated that she was trying to make her side of the event happen from home, but the official Verzuz Instagram account announced a postponement soon after.

But don’t worry, it will happen . . . likely next week.

“Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m ok and not in any pain. I’m actually down to do the verzuz from my house… we’re tring to figure it all out!!!” wrote Ashanti in a note on Instagram shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Sources tell that both teams are working to get the Versuz battle up and running next week..