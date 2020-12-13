Paul Gallen vs Mark Hunt fight press conference

Paul Gallen says Mark Hunt should be thanking him for a pay day.

The UFC legend says he’s going to “fix” the NRL great – and made an X-rated accusation about his bicep injury.

The scene was set for the unlikely pair’s Wednesday night fight at Bankwest Stadium, when an escalating war or words spilled over as they shared the stage at Monday’s press conference.

Hunt’s simple prediction for the outcome: “He gets a hiding.”

Gallen wasn’t copping it, responding: “I’m ready for anything that comes my way … I’m ready to go.”

Mark Hunt and Paul Gallen pose ahead of their fight. (Getty)

While Gallen lauded an undercard stacked with top Australian boxing talent, and topped by Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan in a super welterweight world title eliminator, the NRL vs UFC match-up has captured imaginations. Gallen and Hunt were cordial acquaintances beforehand but have traded verbal blows through the build-up.

“If I can just take what I’ve done in training into the ring, I’ll win and I think I can win comfortably,” Gallen said, insisting he’ll happily claim either a knockout or a decision.

“Legacy’s what you get when you don’t get paid. I’m here to get paid, here to earn good money, I’m here to fight a big name.”

“He should’ve stayed in retirement. He won’t come out of it after this.”

Hunt fired back: “This ain’t footy. This is fighting. I don’t know where he gets his ideas, especially with the money side of it. I think he’s talking s–t again.”

Gallen: “You’re the one earning all the money, you should be thanking me. You’re the one getting the big pay day.

“How much would you be getting a pay day right now if it wasn’t for me? How else?

“You should be thanking me. I had two or three other options, I chose you. I chose you. You’ve got no other options. No other options. What else are you going to do? Who else are you going to fight?”

Hunt: “Overseas, buddy.”

Gallen: “Righto, go back then. Go on, see how many you get.”

Hunt: “Talk s–t, man. Keep talking.”

Gallen: “I’m not talking s–t, I’m talking truth. I’m talking truth.”

Paul Gallen and Mark Hunt. (Getty)

Hunt: “Wednesday’s coming, I’m telling you. You’re going to sleep. Put you to sleep. Put your ass to sleep is what’s going to happen to you.”

Gallen: “I’m ready for it. I’m ready for it. I told you.”

Hunt: “This ain’t footy, bra.”

Gallen: “I know it’s not footy. I’m jumping in the ring with ya, ready to beat you. Ready to beat a legend.”

Hunt: “You ain’t beating s–t, homie. You ain’t beating s–t. I’m gonna fix you, man.”

Gallen: “Righto, we’ll see.”

Hunt: “I’m gonna fix you good.”

Paul Gallen during his win over John Hopoate. (Getty)

Hunt, 46, hasn’t fought since splitting acrimoniously from the UFC three years ago and has little pro boxing experience. He doesn’t expect that to matter against 39-year-old Gallen (9-0-1) – and it won’t if he lands cleanly with one of his devastating power punches.

“I haven’t boxed in 20 years and I’m still going to clean him up. That’s how I feel,” Hunt said.

Gallen accused Hunt of making excuses ahead of a potential defeat.

“Haven’t fought for three years, haven’t boxed for 20 years. Excuses,” Gallen said.

Hunt interjected: “And I’m still gonna clean your ass up.”

Gallen continued: “I’ve got no excuses … you’re just setting those little traps in case you get beaten.”

Hunt then dropped an X-rated zinger, while accusing Gallen of playing up the bicep injury that he suffered just before the fight was announced.

“Man, I ain’t the one calling injury. ‘Hey Mark, I can’t fight’. Why? ‘Because I’m weak ass. I ain’t fighting Mark, I can’t fight, because I pulled my bicep from jerking off’,” Hunt said.

“That’s the bottom line, isn’t it? Hey, did you jerk off? Use the left hand, man, not the right hand.”

Gallen responded: “That was funny – you should retire on that one. You’ll be retired again Wednesday night.”

UFC legend Mark Hunt in the Octagon. (Getty)

Hunt, who has flagged a possible return to MMA via a UFC-rival promotion like Bellator , said he intended to retire on his terms; not after copping a loss to a part-time fighter.

“Part-time fighter’s going to kick your arse on Wednesday and embarrass you. Embarrass you,” Gallen said.

Hunt replied: “Not even close. You’re not even close. You’re not even on my level.”

Gallen: “We’ll see.”