Origin Dollar compensation plan marks progressing maturation of DeFi space By Cointelegraph

Origin Dollar compensation plan marks progressing maturation of DeFi space

On Friday, decentralized finance (DeFi) stablecoin project Origin Finance announced a plan to compensate users affected by a $7 million November exploit — part of a wider trend from developers, users, and traders that has seen actors across the DeFi space more widely embrace insurance products and other exploit backstops.

On November 17th, Origin Dollar announced that its yield-bearing stablecoin project had been the victim of a $7 million flash loan attack. While the attack is just another instance of what has been a brutal summer and fall for DeFi protocols facing hacks and exploits, the Origin Dollar team’s response stands out for its attempt to fully compensate users.