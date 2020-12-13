NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Denies Ex-Adviser’s Allegations of Sexual Harassment for ‘Years’

WENN/Avalon

Claiming that she’s not the only woman who has become victim of the governor’s behavior, Lindsey Boylan says that there were many people who ‘saw it’ and can corroborate her claims.

–

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing serious allegations from his former adviser. Lindsey Boylan, who worked as deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor from 2015 to 2018, has accused him of sexual harassment that went on for “years.”

Boylan came forward with the allegations on Twitter on Sunday, December 13. Preceding her story with her mom’s experience of workplace sexual harassment, she wrote, “Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years.” She added, “Many saw it, and watched,” though she didn’t name who could corroborate her story.

Hinting at how Cuomo allegedly harassed her, she said, “I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years.”

Claiming that “no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it,” she went on alleging that there were other victims of the governor besides her, “And I *know* I am not the only woman.”

“I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently,” she confided, before blasting Cuomo, “I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power.”

Andrew Cuomo is accused of sexual harassment by his former adviser.

Boylan later stated that she has “no interest in talking to journalists.” As for what her intention is by coming out with her experience, she shared, “I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops. My worst fear is that this continues.”

Citing FKA twigs who recently sued her ex Shia LaBeouf for alleged abuse, she said, “And as @FKAtwigs said yesterday, my second worst fear is having to talk about and relive this.”

Lindsey Boylan said she has no interest in talking to journalists.

Cuomo has not personally addressed the allegations, but his spokesperson Caitlin Girouard has denied Boylan’s claims. She said in a statement to NBC New York, “There is simply no truth to these claims.”