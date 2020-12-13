NRL news | Brisbane Broncos, Kevin Walters on Gorden Tallis rift, plan to bring him back to club

New Broncos coach Kevin Walters says that he intends to end Gorden Tallis’ bitter rift with the club and bring him back into the fold.

Tallis, a former Brisbane captain, has been one of the club’s fiercest critics during a downturn in fortunes. He was furious when Walters was passed over as coach for Anthony Seibold in 2018 and again as the club ‘won’ their first wooden spoon this year.

‘The Raging Bull’ has hammered both the club and its players through his media work, with his brutal honesty putting noses out of joint.

Walters is intent on having Tallis back on side, even if he has to pinch him from local rival Gold Coast, where he works as an ambassador.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters calls out to his players during pre-season training. (Getty)

“He’s always put his hand to help us in any way if we need him, so we’ll be using the big fella,” Walters said on Radio on Monday.

“I know he does some work with the Titans, he’s got a great relationship there with the Titans management, but I believe he’s a Bronco and we’ll get him back in the stable before too long.

“He’s got too much to offer our young players and even our senior players as well. He’s a good one, the big fella.”

Tallis has previously been adamant that he does not want to return to the Broncos, though Walters’ presence may change things.

Gorden Tallis has regularly slammed the modern Broncos. (Getty)

