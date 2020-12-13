No load shedding, but some areas will be without power on Sunday evening

Eskom said it is currently battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure caused by illegal connections and bypassing of meters. (Getty)
Eskom said it is currently battling to keep up with the
increased equipment failure caused by illegal connections and bypassing of
meters.
Eskom will
implement load reduction in three provinces to prevent overloading of its
network that could damage transformers and mini substations. The power utility
said several areas in Limpopo, KwaZulu Natal, and Free State would be affected.
Unlike load shedding which affects the whole country, load
reduction is a localized outage implemented mainly to avoid overloading of the
network caused by illegal connections and those who bypass electricity meters.
These outages will start at 17:00.
In KwaZulu Natal, areas that will be affected include
densely populated townships in Msunduzi, Newcastle, Dannhauser, and
Emadlangeni. Load reduction in the province will last until 19:00.
In Limpopo, load reduction will take place between 18:00 and
22:00. Affected areas include Mopani and Sekhukhune Districts.
In Free State where load reduction is set to last from 17:00
to 20:00, Refengkgotso is the only district that will endure a dark Sunday
night.
“Currently, Eskom is battling to keep up with the
increased equipment failure that is costing millions to repair,” wrote the
power utility in the KwaZulu Natal notice.
