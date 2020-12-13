NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Steelers, Bills, Packers, Chiefs, Saints in Week 14

Five NFL teams can secure a playoff spot and/or division title in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

The Chiefs and Saints already clinched playoff berths thanks to Week 13 results, but they can claim their respective division titles with additional outcomes in Week 14. The Steelers can also lay claim to the AFC North title or simply a playoff berth with a win and some help in Week 14. Elsewhere, both the Bills and Packers can lock up spots in the expanded 2020 postseason depending on how things play out in Week 14.

Below are all the NFL playoff clinching scenarios for the three teams that have chances to stamp their postseason status in Week 14, followed by a complete playoff picture.

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 14

Buffalo Bills (9-3)

(vs. Steelers)

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

Bills win AND Ravens loss AND Dolphins loss AND Raiders loss AND Patriots loss or tie

Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)

(at Dolphins)

Chiefs clinch AFC West division title with:

Chiefs win or tie OR Raiders loss or tie

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1)

(at Bills)

Steelers clinch AFC North division title with:

Steelers win AND Browns loss

Steelers clinch playoff berth with:

Steelers win or tie OR Raiders loss or tie OR Dolphins loss or tie OR Titans loss

Green Bay Packers (9-3)

(at Lions)

Packers clinch NFC North division title with:

Packers win AND Vikings loss or tie OR Packers tie AND Vikings loss

Packers clinch playoff berth with:

Packers win AND Cardinals loss or tie OR Packers win AND Rams loss or tie OR Packers win AND Seahawks win or tie OR Packers tie AND Cardinals loss OR Packers tie AND Rams loss AND Cardinals tie OR Packers tie AND Seahawks win or tie AND Cardinals tie

New Orleans Saints (10-2)

(at Eagles)

Saints clinch NFC South division title with:

Saints win OR Buccaneers loss OR Saints tie AND Buccaneers tie

NFL playoff picture 2021

Seed Team Record Clinched 1. Kansas City Chiefs 11-1 Playoff berth 2. Pittsburgh Steelers 11-1 N/a 3. Buffalo Bills 9-3 N/a 4. Tennessee Titans 8-4 N/a 5. Cleveland Browns 9-3 N/a 6. Miami Dolphins 8-4 N/a 7. Indianapolis Colts 8-4 N/a

In the hunt: Raiders (7-5), Ravens (7-5), Patriots (6-6)

Seed Team Record Clinched 1. New Orleans Saints 10-2 Playoff berth 2. Green Bay Packers 9-3 N/a 3. Los Angeles Rams 8-4 N/a 4. New York Giants 5-7 N/a 5. Seattle Seahawks 8-4 N/a 6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-5 N/a 7. Minnesota Vikings 6-6 N/a

In the hunt: Cardinals (6-6), Bears (5-7), 49ers (5-7), Washington (5-7), Lions (5-7)