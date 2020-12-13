Neymar stretchered off with ankle injury in loss to Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss to Lyon in Ligue 1 action on Sunday. The Parisians also lost one of their best players in the process.
Neymar had to be stretchered off the field after suffering an ankle injury during stoppage time. The Brazilian star’s ankle twisted sideways as he was challenged by Thiago Mendes, who was handed a red card on the play.
There currently is no update on Neymar’s condition, although the injury doesn’t look good for the 28-year-old. ESPN believes the injury is suspected to be serious.
Neymar is one of the most talented soccer players in the world. However, he has never completed a full season in a career that has been marred by injuries.
He has suffered a number of injuries since his days at Barcelona in 2014, including foot, ankle, hamstring and thigh issues. Since joining PSG, Neymar has missed a whopping 67 games due to injury, including five games during the 2020-21 campaign due to adductor problems and a COVID-19 diagnosis.
If Neymar fractured his ankle, he could be done for the season.
PSG currently ranks third in Ligue 1 with a 9-1-4 record behind Lille and Lyon.
