Neymar stretchered off with ankle injury in loss to Lyon

Neymar is one of the most talented soccer players in the world. However, he has never completed a full season in a career that has been marred by injuries.

He has suffered a number of injuries since his days at Barcelona in 2014, including foot, ankle, hamstring and thigh issues. Since joining PSG, Neymar has missed a whopping 67 games due to injury, including five games during the 2020-21 campaign due to adductor problems and a COVID-19 diagnosis.

If Neymar fractured his ankle, he could be done for the season.

PSG currently ranks third in Ligue 1 with a 9-1-4 record behind Lille and Lyon.