New Zealand agrees on ‘travel bubble’ with Australia early next year By

© . FILE PHOTO: New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern participates in a debate in Auckland
By Praveen Menon
WELLINGTON () – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the cabinet has agreed in principle to allow travel with Australia without quarantine in the first quarter of 2021.
Ardern said this was subject to decisions by Australian governments, and more preparations were still needed to finalise the “travel bubble”, adding that intends to name a date in the New Year once remaining details are determined.
