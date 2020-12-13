New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks: How to watch the Week 14 live stream online

In a surprise turn of events, the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Giants in week 13. Now, they’ll have to face another New York team this week, only this time it’s a team that hasn’t won a single game all season. It’s safe to say the Seahawks will win this one, but many thought the same thing last week, too.
Earlier this season if you asked any NFL fan who’d win between the Seattle Seahawks vs New York Jets, almost everyone would say Seattle. However, they’ve struggled more and more in recent weeks and simply don’t look the same. And while I’m still fairly confident the (8-4) Seahawks will beat up on the (0-12) Jets by more than 10 points, this isn’t a gimme-game either.
The Jets almost beat the Patriots, LA Chargers, and the Las Vegas Raiders over the last few weeks. Whatever changes the coaching staff made, they’re working better than what the team had to offer in the first half of the season. In fact, the only reason the Jets are still winless is due to two huge deep-ball passes from the Raiders last week and a 46-yard touchdown with just 0:05 seconds left in the game. The Jets quickly fired its defensive coordinator a few hours later, which means anything can happen when they take on the Seahawks on Sunday.
Still, the Jets are playing pretty solid football here in the second half of the 2020-21 season, and could finally get a W against a struggling Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks team. At this point in the year, and season, anything can happen. With that in mind, here’s how to watch the game live from anywhere in the world.
New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks: Where and when?
You can expect a rainy warm evening game when the Jets travel to Lumen Field in downtown Seattle. Gametime is at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT on CBS. That’s the late window for those in the UK.
How to Watch New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks online from outside your country
Those in Australia, Canada, the US, or the UK will get more information about each region soon. First, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch Seahawks vs Jets through a different avenue than usual, we can help.
In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make or break your day. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that’s back in your home country or any state so you can watch whatever game you want.
VPNs are super easy to use, not to mention have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 choice thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. Use one on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you end up, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Seahawks game this weekend.
How to watch New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks online in the U.S.
Considering this game is on CBS most people should be able to watch it. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into any CBS All Access app on various set-top boxes to catch all the plays, or just use cable. US fans can also try Yahoo Sports and NFL mobile apps.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offers CBS. We love FuboTV because they provide all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to nearly all NFL games during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don’t want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks live in the UK
If you’re a Jets or Seahawks fan living outside the US, you can still watch several games. Those in the UK can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which any fan will love.
Sky Sports chooses specific games, and this one won’t air during week 14. However, you can still watch Sunday’s clash with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It’s only £143.99 and gives you access to every game of the 2020/21 season including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone, which shows every scoring play each Sunday. Even this late in the season, you’ll get to see the entire year play out. They have previous seasons and all Super Bowls on demand, too.
As a reminder, if you’re not home in the UK but don’t want to miss the action, you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to stream the game just like you would if you were home.
How to stream New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks live in Canada
Canadians have access to most NFL games thanks to a sweet streaming deal DAZN has with the National Football League. DAZN offers exclusive live coverage of the entire regular season.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, which is quite the deal, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network, including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. Give it a try!
How to stream New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks live in Australia
Mates down in Australia have a couple of options as well. Aussie NFL fans can watch games on ESPN, as they own all the rights to the NFL in the region. That said, ESPN only shows select games each week so check your local listing. Quickly access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can check with Foxtel, as they have ESPN in several TV packages.
If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain’s La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL, so you can try it first before you buy. Either way, enjoy the game.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.