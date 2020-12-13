New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks: How to watch the Week 14 live stream online

In a surprise turn of events, the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Giants in week 13. Now, they’ll have to face another New York team this week, only this time it’s a team that hasn’t won a single game all season. It’s safe to say the Seahawks will win this one, but many thought the same thing last week, too.

Earlier this season if you asked any NFL fan who’d win between the Seattle Seahawks vs New York Jets, almost everyone would say Seattle. However, they’ve struggled more and more in recent weeks and simply don’t look the same. And while I’m still fairly confident the (8-4) Seahawks will beat up on the (0-12) Jets by more than 10 points, this isn’t a gimme-game either.

The Jets almost beat the Patriots, LA Chargers, and the Las Vegas Raiders over the last few weeks. Whatever changes the coaching staff made, they’re working better than what the team had to offer in the first half of the season. In fact, the only reason the Jets are still winless is due to two huge deep-ball passes from the Raiders last week and a 46-yard touchdown with just 0:05 seconds left in the game. The Jets quickly fired its defensive coordinator a few hours later, which means anything can happen when they take on the Seahawks on Sunday.

Still, the Jets are playing pretty solid football here in the second half of the 2020-21 season, and could finally get a W against a struggling Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks team. At this point in the year, and season, anything can happen. With that in mind, here’s how to watch the game live from anywhere in the world.

New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks: Where and when?

You can expect a rainy warm evening game when the Jets travel to Lumen Field in downtown Seattle. Gametime is at 4:05pm ET / 1:05pm PT on CBS. That’s the late window for those in the UK.

How to Watch New York Jets vs Seattle Seahawks online from outside your country

Those in Australia, Canada, the US, or the UK will get more information about each region soon. First, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch Seahawks vs Jets through a different avenue than usual, we can help.

