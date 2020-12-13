Mumbai Police Arrest Vikas Khanchandani of Republic TV

The police in Mumbai on Sunday arrested the chief executive of a right-wing television news broadcaster on suspicion of manipulating ratings figures, escalating a clash that has roiled India’s voluble but increasingly partisan media scene.

The police said they had arrested Vikas Khanchandani, the chief executive of ARG Outlier Media, at his home in Mumbai, India’s financial capital. ARG owns Republic TV, a news network that broadcasts in English and Hindi and that has jumped in the ratings with its embrace of populist causes and its sympathy toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his nationalist Hindu policies.

The authorities, which had earlier questioned Mr. Khanchandani twice, said there was enough evidence to suggest that he had direct knowledge about manipulating the ratings figures. He has not been formally charged, but investigators said they arrested him after he refused to cooperate.

ARG could not be reached for comment, but Republic TV leapt to his defense. Arnab Goswami, co-founder of the network and a pugnacious talk show host with the broadcaster, said that the police had botched the investigation and that the arrests of Mr. Khanchandani and of others at Republic TV were retaliation for the network’s tough coverage of the Mumbai force.