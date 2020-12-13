MSPCA-Angell finding new homes for 44 surrendered sugar gliders

BOSTON (AP) — An animal welfare group in Massachusetts is finding new homes for more than 40 sugar gliders, a type of marsupial, after they quickly started to reproduce and overwhelmed their previous owner.

MSPCA-Angell, a nonprofit based in Boston, announced Friday that it had taken in 44 sugar gliders that needed new owners. Within hours, the group received more than 1,000 adoption requests, it said.

It’s true! #SugarGliders have taken over our Methuen and Boston Adoption Centers! Click through to learn more about ADOPTING!👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 Posted by MSPCA-Angell on Friday, December 11, 2020

The group is now sorting through the requests to find the best homes for the animals. It described them as playful and curious marsupials that have “a natural affinity for pouches — or shirt pockets.”

The mammals are commonly found in Australia and can glide on skin folds similar to flying squirrels.

All 44 sugar gliders come from a single home in Hampshire County, the MSPCA said. The owner surrendered the animals when they started to reproduce. Most of them are about a year old, but the group said one was 13 years old.

Incoming… A record number (44!) of these adorables were just surrendered from a single home. Adopters wanted, and… Posted by MSPCA-Angell on Friday, December 11, 2020

Some of the female marsupials may be pregnant and will be held until they give birth. When the comes, the MSPCA said, it will also need to find new homes for any offspring.