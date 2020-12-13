Moody’s says Pfizer’s U.S. COVID-19 vaccine authorization is credit positive By

© . FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast
() – Rating agency Moody’s (NYSE:) Investors Service said on Sunday that Pfizer Inc (NYSE:)’s U.S. COVID-19 vaccine authorization is credit positive.
“The approval is credit positive because of incremental profit and cash flow from sales of the vaccine,” Moody’s said https:// “The revenue and profit opportunities for Pfizer are significant because it has priced the vaccine at a profit.”
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in a large clinical trial was 95% effective in preventing illness. U.S. regulators late on Friday authorized emergency use of the vaccine, following similar moves by the UK and Canada.
