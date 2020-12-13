Millrock Provides Year-End Operations Update, 64North Gold Project, Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) (“Millrock” or the “Company”), along with partner Resolution Mineral Inc. (ASX: RML “Resolution”), has completed field exploration activities for the year at the 64North project. The project targets large-scale gold deposits in the Goodpaster District. The claims comprising the property are adjacent to the Pogo Mine, a multi-million ounce gold mine operated by Northern Star Resources.

Millrock President & CEO Gregory Beischer commented, “We are pleased to have been able to execute this exploration program despite the additional risk and challenge posed by COVID. A strong initial drill test of the West Pogo prospects was completed, and new drill targets were defined at other prospects on this district-scale gold project. We look forward to pending assay results and developing exploration plans for 2021.”

Highlights for 2020 include:

Corporate Matters:

Resolution has timely expended in excess of US$5.0 million on project exploration and has indicated its intention to pay US$50,000 and issue 10 million Resolution shares to Millrock, thereby completing an initial 30% earn-in interest in the 64North Project.



West Pogo Block:

This block is located immediately west of Northern Star’s Pogo Mine, and the Goodpaster deposit that is now being delineated by Northern Star. CSAMT geophysical surveys carried out by Millrock in 2019 identified shallow-dipping conductive zones that potentially represented gold-bearing quartz veins and surrounding alteration zones.

High resolution airborne magnetic and ZTEM geophysical survey data was collected and used to refine drill targets.



Figure 1. Millrock / Resolution claims shown in blue.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0682c17-2d29-42be-a8c9-52c3dd1365da

Road access to the Aurora target area was completed to allow year-round operations.

Nine core holes totaling 4,778 meters were drilled at the West Pogo block adjacent to the Pogo Mine property and on strike from Pogo’s Goodpaster deposit (Aurora, Reflection, and Echo targets).

Drilling intersected a vein system; assays from mineralized zones intersected in the last two drill holes are expected in early January.

137 meters of road cut and trench sampling was completed at the AT prospect on the West Pogo block; complete results are expected in January and will be evaluated.

Figure 2. Aurora, Echo, Reflection and AT Prospects – West Pogo Block, 64North Project Alaska.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7a39de3-af1a-49aa-b655-14d9abcd6b77



East Pogo Block:

Previous exploration had identified high grade gold-bearing quartz veins at the Boundary target.

Airborne ZTEM, ground based CSAMT surveys, mapping, prospecting, and geochemical sampling was completed at the Boundary target on the East Pogo block; a strong target for planned 2021 drilling was delineated.

The claim block was extended eastward to cover interesting geophysical features.

Eagle Block:

Prior exploration by others had identified intrusion-hosted disseminated gold mineralization; there is demonstrated potential for deposits of similar nature to the Fort Knox Mine located near Fairbanks, Alaska.

High resolution airborne magnetic surveys were carried out and used to develop exploration plans.

A 22-kilometer access trail was constructed leading south from the Pogo Mine road.

Four trenches, each about 200 meters in length, were excavated to expose bedrock and continuous rock samples collected; assays are expected late January 2021. Drilling plans for 2021 will be contingent upon results.



North Pogo Block:

The north Pogo block is on the opposite side of the Goodpaster Batholith and may represent a mirror-image to the Pogo trend that has seen almost no prior exploration.

Prospecting with stream sediment, rock, and soil sampling was carried out in the vicinity of an interesting airborne magnetic anomaly adjacent to a mapped low-angle fault; results have been received and are being evaluated.



Divide Block:

Prior explorers had intersected high-grade gold with core drilling within a large multi-element soil anomaly rich in copper. The gold veins intersected are surrounded by copper-bearing rocks possibly indicative of a porphyry copper deposit.

Stream sediment, soil, and rock sampling was done by Millrock to extend the anomalous zone eastward. The program results will be evaluated in January 2021.

Exploration at 64North is being done in a collaborative manner between technical teams from Millrock and earn-in funding partner Resolution. Resolution can earn up to a 60% interest in the 64North Gold Project through exploration expenditures of US$20 million, payment of US$200,000 cash, and issuance of 38 million Resolution shares. The minimum commitment for 2020 was US$5.0 million which Resolution has met.

Upon issuance of 10 million Resolution shares and payment of US$50,000 Resolution will vest with an initial 30% ownership in the project. Other details of the agreement between Millrock and Resolution are documented in Millrock’s announcement made on December 16, 2019.

