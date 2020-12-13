Marketing materials on a Huawei website detailed surveillance tech to detect people's ethnicity and help suppress protests, co-created with partners like Megvii (Washington Post)

Home Technology Marketing materials on a Huawei website detailed surveillance tech to detect people's...

Washington Post:

Marketing materials on a Huawei website detailed surveillance tech to detect people’s ethnicity and help suppress protests, co-created with partners like Megvii  —  Facing international outcry over its testing of a “Uighur alarm,rdquo; system, Huawei said it is committed to human rights “at the highest level.”

