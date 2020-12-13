Mark Geyer urges Smith to reveal playing future

Rugby league great Mark Geyer has called on Storm champion Cameron Smith to announce his future immediately.

Smith, 37, has spent the entire year fielding questions about his future for next year but is yet to provide any clear indication of where his mindset is at.

When an official statement from Queensland legend comes in remains to be seen, but Smith last month revealed he had pinpointed the Christmas period as the timeframe for his decision.

But as the footy world awaits the 430-gamer’s announcement, Geyer believes fans have now waited long enough, urging the NRL legend to come out and reveal his decision.

“I think we’re over it,” Geyer said on Triple M.

“I regard him as the best player that has ever played the game. He is the GOAT closely followed by Andrew Johns.

“But I think we all thought that once they won the competition that maybe that night wouldn’t have been the announcement, but maybe once he wrote his book, which has been very controversial in many ways that he might have given us a hint in the book about where he is headed.

“But at the moment we still don’t know what he is doing, but I think we should know.

“I know it is not our business and everyone says it is none of your business, but he is a public figure in a public game and other clubs need to move on.”

It’s understood Smith is in the process of relocating his family to his home state of Queensland.

Storm part-owner and director Gerry Ryan last week revealed he was confident Smith would ultimately make the decision to “hang the boots up” as he gets inundated with job offers across both the NRL and AFL.

“A Melbourne owner has come out and said that he will be retiring, but I don’t know. Will he end up at the Titans? I know he is moving up there, but I can’t see him playing again surely.”

“I don’t think it slipped out, I think he is sick of the whole thing,”

“I think that everyone wants to move on. Everybody is ready for 2021 and if Cameron Smith wants to play again in 2021, which I think he could, then lets know where you’re playing.

“Is it at the Titans. Does he want one more swan song ala Cooper Cronk at the Roosters where he might think if Cooper can do it at the Roosters I might be able to do it at the Titans.

“At the Titans he would have Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Moeaki Fotuaika and David Fifita. He has got a monstrous pack at Melbourne, but if he happened to go to the Titans he has got an equally monstrous pack there waiting to be the main man.

“I would love to see him play one year at the Titans. It would be so good for the game. It would be so good for rugby league on the Gold Coast.

“But I think we should know where he is going to go and that will tell us where Brandon Smith is going to go.”