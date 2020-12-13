Maren Morris Claps Back at Fan Who Slammed Her Over CMAs Criticism

But despite getting rid of her initial posts, the country star didn’t change her tune when another fan slammed her on Sunday, Dec. 13. “Screw you @MarenMorris! How dare you even think about jumping to conclusions at a time like this,” the Twitter user wrote. “You’ve lost a fan in me.”

The Texas native replied with the waving hand emoji and added, “love you!”

Maren’s concerns over Charley’s death gained enough attention that The Country Music Association, along with the legendary singer’s representatives, released a joint statement.

“Everyone affiliated with the CMA Awards followed strict testing protocols outlined by the city health department and unions,” the statement read, which was shared with E! News. “Charley was tested prior to traveling to Nashville. He was tested upon landing in Nashville, and again on show day, with all tests coming back negative.”

“After returning to Texas following the CMA Awards, Charley again tested negative multiple times,” the statement continued. “All of us in the Country Music community are heartbroken by Charley’s passing. Out of respect for his family during their grieving period, we will not be commenting on this further.”