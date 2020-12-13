Man arrested for allegedly impersonating cop, stealing cigarettes worth almost R300K

The Hawks have arrested more senior government officials who are allegedly linked to fraudulent activities.
Tiro Ramatlhatse, Gallo Images, Sowetan
A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and robbing a motorist in the Northern Cape.
The man was arrested after a joint operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Kuruman, the Kuruman K9 Unit as well as highway patrol officers and Public Order Police.
The team followed a tip-off about an armed robbery on Friday on the N14 near Kathu, said Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.
“It is alleged that a motorist was pulled off by a particular vehicle fitted with police blue lights. The victim was then robbed at gunpoint of a large quantity of cigarettes with an estimated value of R270 000,” said Mnisi.
Mnisi said the 43-year-old man was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
Police recovered a .38 special revolver, a 9mm pistol, a police reflector jacket, a bunny jacket, a cap, handcuffs and a blue lamp.
“The suspect is expected to appear [in the] Batlharos Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 December 2020 for impersonating a police officer and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” Mnisi added.
More arrests are imminent, she said.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.