Man, 60, pulled from burning building by three police

By the the three officers arrived at the McDonald Street building, his unit was engulfed by flames.

The 60-year-old had suffered significant burns to his body.

Police administered first aid while waiting for paramedics to arrive, when he was transferred to hospital.

The senior constable and two constables were also assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation suffered as a result of rescuing the man.

A crime scene has been established and police are investigating the source of the fire.