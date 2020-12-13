Malaysia’s Top Glove reports death of worker due to Covid-19, first since outbreak at firm By

KUALA LUMPUR () – Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp has reported that a worker died on Saturday due to Covid-19, the first death since the outbreak at its dormitories and factories in October.
The world’s largest glove maker told in an email that the 29-year-old worker from Nepal had worked at its manufacturing facility in Klang, 40 km west of the capital Kuala Lumpur, for more than two years.
