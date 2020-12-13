Long way to go on Brexit trade talks, UK foreign minister says By

© . FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London
LONDON () – There is still a long way to go on Brexit talks, Britain’s foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday as London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement.
“We want to be treated like any other independent self-respecting democracy. If the EU can accept that at a political level, then there’s every reason to be confident but there is still, I think, a long way to go,” he told Sky News.
