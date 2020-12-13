Live images of the OnePlus 9 5G leave almost nothing to the imagination

The images show off the OnePlus 9 5G from every possible angle. The presence of a generic logo on the rear in lieu of the typical OnePlus logo makes it likely this is a prototype unit. Nonetheless, it gives us the best look to date of the upcoming smartphone, with much of what we’d expect from the USB-C port to the stereo speakers on the front and bottom as well as the alert slider on the side.
The most interesting thing about the live images is the camera bump, which features the “Ultrashot” moniker. It could be that OnePlus is adopting this label for its cameras, as smartphone OEMs do enjoy slapping names on their sensors. Speaking of, we can clearly see all three sensors with two larger ones and a smaller unit. This fits in line with previous renders and leaks of a dual 48MP wide and ultra-wide camera system with a third auxiliary unit that is usually included in many of OnePlus’ best phones. On the front of the phone sits a punch-hole selfie camera.
In addition to the live photos, some screenshots are given that provide some useful information about the OnePlus 9 5G. Namely, the 6.55″ display that will feature FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh fate, and support HDR. There appears to be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also making an appearance is a Qualcomm chipset dubbed “Lahaina”, which we know is the Snapdragon 888, and Android 11 which we would expect for a 2021 flagship.
Seeing as this is likely a prototype, much of the listed specs should be taken with a pinch of salt as changes could be made to the final units. It is reassuring that OnePlus tipster Max J seems to corroborate the leak as legit, meaning that this is likely close to the final design that we’ll see this coming March.
The OnePlus 9 5G is said to be accompanied by not only the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G but also a OnePlus 9E. Little information is available regarding this mystery third model, but it’s likey to be a low-cost OnePlus flagship similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10E.