Live images of the OnePlus 9 5G leave almost nothing to the imagination

The images show off the OnePlus 9 5G from every possible angle. The presence of a generic logo on the rear in lieu of the typical OnePlus logo makes it likely this is a prototype unit. Nonetheless, it gives us the best look to date of the upcoming smartphone, with much of what we’d expect from the USB-C port to the stereo speakers on the front and bottom as well as the alert slider on the side.

The most interesting thing about the live images is the camera bump, which features the “Ultrashot” moniker. It could be that OnePlus is adopting this label for its cameras, as smartphone OEMs do enjoy slapping names on their sensors. Speaking of, we can clearly see all three sensors with two larger ones and a smaller unit. This fits in line with previous renders and leaks of a dual 48MP wide and ultra-wide camera system with a third auxiliary unit that is usually included in many of OnePlus’ best phones. On the front of the phone sits a punch-hole selfie camera.