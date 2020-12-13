Litecoin Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence By .com

Litecoin Climbs 11% As Investors Gain Confidence



.com – was trading at $83.722 by 11:14 (16:14 GMT) on the .com Index on Sunday, up 10.57% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 30.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $5.448B, or 0.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $75.525 to $83.722 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 0.12%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.561B or 3.40% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $70.0099 to $86.7866 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 80.07% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $19,356.9 on the .com Index, up 4.93% on the day.

was trading at $592.82 on the .com Index, a gain of 6.46%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $357.895B or 63.58% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $66.954B or 11.89% of the total cryptocurrency market value.